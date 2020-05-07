Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

