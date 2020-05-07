Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $16,764,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $9,179,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 534,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $5,529,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of DRQ opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

