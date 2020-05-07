Strs Ohio Has $527,000 Stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Smart Global worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.39 million, a PE ratio of -302.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

