Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Bancorp worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bancorp by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 33,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 127,025 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

