Strs Ohio Sells 3,000 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $4,094,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

HSTM stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

