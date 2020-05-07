10,664 Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

