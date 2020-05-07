Strs Ohio Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

