Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $207,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,735,000 after buying an additional 630,445 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 889,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after buying an additional 528,808 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,791,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,823,000 after buying an additional 488,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,373,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,926,000 after buying an additional 389,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $84.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

