Strs Ohio Buys 18,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Avid Bioservices worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,584 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.47 million, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Insiders acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

