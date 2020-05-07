Strs Ohio Makes New $520,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,086,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,533,000 after acquiring an additional 287,532 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $40,232,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after buying an additional 1,084,773 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of PRDO opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

