Strs Ohio Acquires 7,300 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Powell Industries worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Powell Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWL opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POWL shares. Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

