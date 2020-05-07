Strs Ohio Sells 1,800 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ODT opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $874.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.06. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

