Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 212.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.39% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 60.7% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 486,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 113,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $7,432,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 113,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

