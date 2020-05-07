Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Everi by 26,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,466,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after buying an additional 1,461,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,034,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Everi by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 621,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Everi by 1,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 654,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 599,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Everi by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 573,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 494,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRI. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $396.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.