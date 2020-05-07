Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,368,000 after buying an additional 1,470,095 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NYSE NVT opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

