Strs Ohio Acquires 2,400 Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Aegion worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $452.89 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aegion Corp has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.95 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. Aegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,458.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

