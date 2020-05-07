CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 238.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of CEVA worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $2,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 48,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 45,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CEVA to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

CEVA opened at $31.29 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.50 and a beta of 1.37.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

