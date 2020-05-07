Strs Ohio Sells 36,300 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,213,000 after purchasing an additional 939,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $39,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 502,029 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 265,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $7,245,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 2,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.