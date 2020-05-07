QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of QAD worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in QAD by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QAD by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,261,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,342,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Lender sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,464 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,789 shares of company stock worth $2,604,825. 51.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QADA. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of QADA opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $846.62 million, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.01. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. QAD’s payout ratio is -36.71%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

