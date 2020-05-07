Strs Ohio Acquires 50,188 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 366.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,889 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after purchasing an additional 754,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,129,000 after purchasing an additional 328,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,193,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,787,000 after purchasing an additional 605,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,248,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 327,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

