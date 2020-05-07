First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.86.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bank by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Bank by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

