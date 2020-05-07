Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

BFST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

BFST opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $526,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

