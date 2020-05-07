Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CATB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $106.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.75. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 55,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

