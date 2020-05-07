Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

ATSG stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,850 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,570,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,312,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,563,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after buying an additional 1,293,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,207,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

