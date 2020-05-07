ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARR. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 154.29%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,226.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $263,015 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 99.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

