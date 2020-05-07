Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to Strong-Buy

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALEX. ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $861.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Robert S. Harrison purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $14,797.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $53,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 168,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

