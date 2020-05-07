Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

AUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Auryn Resources has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,969 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.36% of Auryn Resources worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

