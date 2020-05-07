BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

BRBR stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.