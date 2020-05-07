Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

BXMT stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,650,000 after purchasing an additional 234,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after buying an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 117,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

