Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

APPS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.00 million, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,885 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 123,004 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 243,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 774,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 495,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 763,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 213,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

