Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

AX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of AX stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Axos Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

