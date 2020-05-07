Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.27.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.29. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.07. The firm has a market cap of $970.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.01 million. Analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig acquired 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

