argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $143.71 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in argenx by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $4,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

