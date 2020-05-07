Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to “Buy”

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $56.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $952,196.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 122,587 shares of company stock worth $5,053,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

