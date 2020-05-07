Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Hold

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $544.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 300.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,156 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 129,875 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 51,254 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 28.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

