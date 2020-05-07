Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to “Hold”

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

BBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,402,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

