BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.39. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $169,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,405.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $10,450,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 59.8% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 221,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

