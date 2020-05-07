Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Get Basf alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.27 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basf (BASFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.