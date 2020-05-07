American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. American International Group has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,475,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

