Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 13.94. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 172,900 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,106.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 5,001 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $55,211.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 729,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 432,703 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

