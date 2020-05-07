Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ATEYY stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. Advantest has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

