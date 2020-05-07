BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Get BAE SYS PLC/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE SYS PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

BAESY stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. BAE SYS PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the 4th quarter worth about $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.