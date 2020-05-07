Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

BRKL opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $733.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

