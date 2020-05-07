Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NYSE:BILL opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

