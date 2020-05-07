AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.03.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.49.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,248,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AppFolio by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AppFolio by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

