AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co cut shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). AstroNova had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AstroNova by 4,934.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 242,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AstroNova by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in AstroNova by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 123,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in AstroNova by 9.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

