Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BIP stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

