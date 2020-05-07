Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

May 7th, 2020

Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up and early stage technology investments. It operates primarily in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, California; New York; New York and Washington, DC. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Allied Minds stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Allied Minds has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

