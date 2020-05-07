Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 145,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $5,659,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

