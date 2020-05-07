Dale Sanders Sells 27,500 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $697,675.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,572.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dale Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $706,475.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.93 million and a PE ratio of -17.59.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $102,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after buying an additional 472,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,061,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 296,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

